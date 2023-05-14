Eze double gives Palace 2-0 win over Bournemouth

LONDON : Eberechi Eze scored twice as Crystal Palace beat a disappointing Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both teams came into the match with little to play for, with Palace already safe from relegation and 14th-placed Bournemouth just a point away from securing their survival.

That lack of jeopardy made for a drab opening 38 minutes in which neither side managed a shot on target, until a sublime piece of skill from Wilfried Zaha carved open the visiting defence.

The Ivorian left three Bournemouth defenders standing with a brilliant turn in the box and cut back a low cross from the byline that took a faint touch off Jordan Ayew before falling for Eze to smash home in the 39th minute.

Eze doubled Palace's lead 13 minutes into the second half, cutting in on his right foot and sending an unstoppable shot into the top corner for his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Bournemouth failed to offer any attacking threat and went the entire match without a shot on target, with the only real blemish for Palace an apparent hamstring injury that forced Zaha off early in the second half.

The win moved Palace on to 43 points. Bournemouth, who are eight points clear of the relegation zone and will be safe if Leicester City fail to beat Liverpool on Monday, end their campaign with games against Manchester United and Everton.