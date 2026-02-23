Eze's derby double gets Arsenal title bid back on track

LONDON, Feb 22 : Eberechi Eze timed his return to the Arsenal scoresheet to perfection with two goals in a 4-1 derby rout of Tottenham Hotspur that calmed his side's Premier League title nerves on Sunday.

The forward had not scored since a hat-trick in the reverse fixture in November but struck in each half while Viktor Gyokeres also netted twice as Arsenal moved five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Eze, who almost signed for Tottenham last August, volleyed in a 32nd-minute opener only for Randal Kolo Muani to equalise two minutes later after a mistake by Declan Rice.

Gyokeres restored Arsenal's lead shortly after the interval with a sublime curler and Eze's second, a tap-in, gave his side breathing space. Gyokeres then capped a fine display with his second goal sealing the deal in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal to 61 points from 28 games with City, who have played one game fewer, on 56. Tottenham, for whom new manager Igor Tudor was in charge for the first time, remain in 16th place, only four points above the relegation zone.