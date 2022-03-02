Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

F1 champion Verstappen to sign new mega deal with Red Bull - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

F1 champion Verstappen to sign new mega deal with Red Bull - reports

F1 champion Verstappen to sign new mega deal with Red Bull - reports

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 12, 2021 Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the race and the world championship on the podium Pool via REUTERS/Kamran Jebreili

02 Mar 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 06:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has agreed on a lucrative long-term contract extension with Red Bull, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.

Verstappen's current deal with Red Bull expires in 2023.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said that the 24-year-old is expected to extend his contract by four or five years.

The new deal is said to be worth 40-50 million euros ($44.31-55.39 million) per year, making it one of the most lucrative contracts in F1.

Verstappen fought a down-to-the-wire battle with Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton before clinching the title in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi finale in December.

The new F1 season will get underway in Bahrain on March 20.

($1 = 0.9028 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us