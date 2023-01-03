From F1 to CR7: Oil-rich Saudi Arabia's sports shopping spree

RIYADH: Al Nassr's surprise capture of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest in a string of high-profile sports acquisitions by oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

The conservative Gulf monarchy, often criticised over its human rights record, is attempting to burnish its image and attract foreign interest as it diversifies its economy away from oil.

Here are some of the moves that have turned Saudi Arabia into a major player in sports:

WINTER SPORTS

Saudi Arabia, a mostly desert country where summer temperatures touch 50 degrees Celsius, raised eyebrows in October when it was chosen to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

The event, which has already earned the wrath of environmental campaigners, will be held in NEOM, an under-construction US$500 billion megacity that is planning a year-round winter sports complex.

Five years later, the capital Riyadh will put on the 2034 Asian Games. Hosting an Olympics is the kingdom's "ultimate goal", Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal told AFP in August.