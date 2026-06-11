F1 details reduced electric power unit changes for 2027 and 2028

June 10 : Formula One's governing body announced agreement on a package of rule changes to reduce the electric power element in the cars' engines in 2027 and 2028.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said in a statement on Wednesday that the current 53-47 split between combustion engine and electric power would stretch to 58-42 in 2027 and 60-40 the following year.

There will be a fuel flow increase of 5 per cent in 2027 and 13 per cent in 2028 with the maximum power from the internal combustion engine rising from 400kw to 420kw and then 450kw.

The changes aim to allow more flat-out qualifying and less energy management after widespread driver complaints earlier this season that racing had become more artificial and also more dangerous.

The FIA said the changes, to be submitted for approval by the World Motor Sport Council on June 23, had been agreed by teams, power unit manufacturers and Liberty Media-owned Formula One.

"Formula One has always evolved to meet new challenges and seize new opportunities," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"These proposed changes reflect the collaborative work taking place across the sport to ensure the regulations continue to support exciting racing, technological innovation and long-term sustainability."

Separately, Formula One pointed to fan survey data from the last three races indicating strong approval for the racing including a 21 per cent rise on last year in excellent and good ratings for last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

Mercedes's 19-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli has won five of six races, all consecutively, to become the sport's youngest championship leader.