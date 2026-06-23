Logo
Logo

Sport

F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved

F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved
Formula One F1 - Pre Season Testing - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - February 20, 2026 McLaren's Lando Norris during the pre season testing REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 7, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki/File Photo
F1 to have extra test day from 2027, engine tweaks approved
Formula One F1 - Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain - June 12, 2026 Engineers prepare McLaren's Lando Norris' car ahead of practice REUTERS/Bruna Casas
23 Jun 2026 06:12PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 06:27PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 23 : Formula One teams will be allowed an extra day of pre-season testing from next year while agreed engine tweaks have now been formally approved, the sport's governing body said on Tuesday.

The current allocation of three days of testing has been increased to four due to the complexity of the cars, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said after its World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) met in Macau.

 It added that the WMSC had ratified proposed changes "to rebalance the contribution of the Internal Combustion Engine and Energy Recovery System contribution across the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

"Updates include targeted adjustments to internal combustion engine output, fuel energy flow and energy recovery system deployment, together with increased flexibility in energy management."

The changes aim to allow more flat-out qualifying and less energy management after widespread driver complaints earlier this season that racing had become more artificial and also more dangerous.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement