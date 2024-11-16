F1 issues resale warning after launch tickets sell out

LONDON : Formula One warned fans against fraudulent resale listings after tickets for an unprecedented 10-team pre-season launch event sold out soon after being released on Friday.

The 2025 launch, featuring all 20 drivers, at London's O2 next Feb. 18 is open to fans and tickets were priced at between 58 to 113 pounds ($73 to $142).

Formula One said all tickets appeared to have gone within the hour.

"We are aware that a few tickets for our season launch event at The O2 have been listed on unofficial resale websites," a spokesperson added.

"We can confirm that this is against the terms and conditions of sale and that any tickets bought through an unofficial resale platform are not valid for entry.

"Working with The O2 we have also identified that a number of the listings are fraudulent."

Formula One said fans should use only the AXS official resale website.

($1 = 0.7921 pounds)