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F1 must push harder, move faster to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton
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F1 must push harder, move faster to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton

F1 must push harder, move faster to open up motorsport careers, says Hamilton

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2026 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton arrives ahead of practice and qualifying REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

16 Nov 2026 10:44AM
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Nov 16 : Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One to be more proactive in creating career opportunities for young people after his foundation published a report on Monday saying the sport was at risk of missing out on engineering and technical talent.

In its report titled "Igniting Inclusion", Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation called on Formula One to invest at least £50 million ($66 million) over five years to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds gain a pathway into motorsport careers.

The report also said Formula One should publish data on who enters, leaves and is promoted within the sport by gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic background, and that teams should provide a published number of paid, accessible, early-career roles.

"Formula 1 is inspiring millions of young people around the world. But inspiration means nothing without opportunity," Ferrari's Hamilton said in a statement.

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"We can't tell young people to dream big and then not open the doors when they try to make those dreams a reality. F1, the FIA and every team must push harder and move faster.

"We need real investment, more opportunities and greater accountability."

Reuters has contacted the FIA, the sport's governing body, and Formula One for comment.

Last month, Formula One published its first sport-wide social impact report, which said 500,000 young people across 71 countries had benefited from educational outreach programmes in 2025.

Formula One also renewed its engineering scholarships, committing £2.4 million in funding over three years.

As part of its research for the report, Mission 44 said it surveyed around 3,000 Formula One fans across Britain, the US and Brazil.

Mission 44, a charity that supports young people and works to improve their access to education and employment, was founded by seven-times world champion Hamilton in 2021.

($1 = 0.7567 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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