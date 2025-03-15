F1 boss to visit Thailand for talks on Bangkok race

MELBOURNE: Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali will travel to Bangkok next week following the Australian Grand Prix for talks over a potential race in the Thai capital, he told Sky Sports.

The Italian ex-Ferrari boss, who has just extended his contract to remain F1 president and chief executive until 2029, is keen to examine new markets as the sport soars in popularity.

The majority of F1's 24-race schedule is locked in for several years, but the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is guaranteed only until 2026.

The Belgian Grand Prix struck a deal in January to allow it to stay on the calendar for four out of six years from 2026 to 2031 in order to accommodate new races.

Domenicali appeared to suggest Thailand was a contender, among other venues, to join the circuit.

"The good thing that we were able to do in the last couple of years has been to focus on the places that we believe represent the future for F1," he told the British broadcaster in Melbourne.

"In terms of promoters and tracks that we are already at, we have a long-term standing agreement with a lot of them that enables them to invest, to improve the facility, to improve the quality of the entertainment that we need to give to our fans.

"We receive a lot of attention from other places in the world," he added.

"After finishing the race here in Melbourne, I go to Bangkok to see (if) there is a potential interest to develop something there."

Former Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin hosted Domenicali in April last year to pitch the government's vision of bringing a grand prix to the sprawling, traffic-clogged capital.

Thai officials said at the time they envisaged the race being run on a street circuit, possibly around the city's historic centre.

Thailand is one of many countries eager to join the F1 circuit.

Historic hosts France and Germany do not feature on the 2025 calendar and are seeking to return, while the Turkish Grand Prix, last held in 2021, is seen as a candidate to take one of the slots vacated by the Belgian deal.

Outside Europe, Rwanda is planning a new circuit near the capital Kigali.

The Asia-Pacific region currently hosts four races - in Australia, China, Japan and Singapore.