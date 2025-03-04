F1 ready for new season but eyes on the prize for 2026

LONDON : Williams could be the most improved team when the Formula One season starts in Melbourne next week but 2026 is still the focus for faded former champions determined to get back on top.

Next year will be the dawn of a new engine era, coupled with significant chassis regulation changes, in a major shake-up that could send tremors through the paddock pecking order.

All teams, from top to bottom, have to decide at what point this season they cease to upgrade their cars and focus fully on 2026.

For teams like Williams, ninth out of 10 in 2024, that means switching far sooner than title-chasing rivals to give themselves the best chance of a big leap.

"I've been very clear from the beginning that 2026 is the year I want to make sure we put focus onto and that will have an effect on 2025," said Williams principal James Vowles at last month's car launch.

"My head is clear. It's about the future of this organisation. The bias is very much towards 2026. The second of January, which was the first legal date, our 2026 car was in the wind tunnel."

Williams were fastest in last week's Bahrain testing, with new arrival Carlos Sainz, and their overall package had rivals suggesting they could be top five contenders.

Vowles played that down, having already warned Sainz and teammate Alex Albon to expect a tough year with the rewards to be reaped in seasons to come.

Midfield rivals will also be looking to bank points early in the season before turning off development.

"There are areas of our business that are already 100 per cent focused on 2026, so concept engineering groups are just focused on 2026 because 2025's done from their perspective," said Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell.

"As we go through the year, every single department will do that transition from partially on 2025 to fully on to 2026," added the Briton, who had top designer Adrian Newey starting on Monday.

Alpine's Oliver Oakes said it would be a balancing act for the Renault-owned team but "I think we're going to see that, especially after the first few races, it's pretty evident where your attention needs to be."

Those at the front and chasing championships will take a different approach.

Andrea Stella, boss of champions McLaren whose car already looks the one to beat and whose drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be chasing both titles, said his team would be introducing upgrades early in the season at least.

Ferrari's Fred Vasseur, now with seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton on board, said the situation would be assessed after the first four or five races.

"Even if you have a plan, even if you decide now that we do like this, like this, like this, let’s see after a couple of races into the championship where you are," he told reporters.

"If you are one second behind, it makes no sense to continue to develop. If you are one second in front, you can be focused a little bit on 2026, but I think these two scenarios are not realistic at all.

"I think it will be the continuity of last year with four teams able to win races, able to win the championship, and it will be a good fight."

Mercedes driver George Russell agreed. "I think why it is going to be so interesting is whoever continues to develop will probably win the championship but you'll pay the price in 2026," he said.