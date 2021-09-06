Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Motor racing: Schumacher says Mazepin wants to beat him "at any cost"
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Formula 1: Schumacher says Mazepin wants to beat him 'at any cost'

Formula 1: Schumacher says Mazepin wants to beat him 'at any cost'
Haas' Mick Schumacher during the FIA Press Conference Pool. (Photo: Reuters/Andrej Isakovic)
Formula 1: Schumacher says Mazepin wants to beat him 'at any cost'
Haas' Nikita Mazepin during the FIA Press Conference Pool. (Photo: Reuters/Andrej Isakovic)
06 Sep 2021 06:54AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2021 08:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Relations between Haas Formula 1 rookie team-mates Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin hit a new low on Sunday (Sep 5) after the angry German said the Russian wanted to beat him at any cost.

The pair clashed at the Dutch Grand Prix when Mazepin aggressively defended against Schumacher who was attempting to pass, with the two cars touching at the end of the opening lap.

Schumacher, who pitted for a new front wing, said he did not understand Mazepin's action.

"It just seems that he's got this thing in his head where he wants to by any cost be in front of me," Schumacher, son of Ferrari great Michael, told Sky Sports television.

"That's OK, I have nothing against it, but I think if we go to the point where we defend very aggressively against a team-mate where you don't have anything to gain then I think that is maybe not the right approach."

Asked whether they could talk it through and resolve things, Schumacher replied: "I don't think so, to be honest."

The Haas cars are the slowest on the grid, with the drivers fighting only each other, but Schumacher said that was no excuse.

"It doesn't justify the fact that he pushes me into the wall, and basically pushes me to go into the pitlane," he said.

The pair were at loggerheads on Saturday when Mazepin claimed Schumacher had broken an agreement about who went first in qualifying.

Mazepin retired with an hydraulics issue and said he was upset not to finish.

Jenson Button, the retired 2009 world champion attending as a pundit for Sky, said the Russian had been too aggressive.

"It doesn't matter what happened yesterday, it shouldn't affect the way you drive today and if it does, you're in the wrong sport because this is a dangerous sport," said the Briton.

"If he wants any longevity in his career in F1, he needs to change his attitude because it's way too aggressive. You can't be that reactive to a situation."

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Formula One

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us