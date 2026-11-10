F1 season to end in Middle East as scheduled

LONDON, Nov 10 : Formula One will end its season in the Middle East as scheduled with races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, the Liberty Media-owned sport said on Tuesday with Italy's Imola circuit no longer required as a backup option.

The teams competing in the championship have been informed of the decision, with Formula One saying all 11 were supportive.

The move comes after MotoGP held its Qatar round at the Lusail circuit near Doha last weekend.

Both Formula One championships have been decided, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli taking the drivers' title as youngest ever champion in Mexico this month and his Mercedes team completing the double in Brazil last Sunday.

Imola was a fallback option, pencilled in for December 6 should the Iran war and regional conflict make it unsafe for Formula One to complete its calendar of Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi the weekend after.

HOME VENUE

The Italian circuit - a home venue for Antonelli and also for Ferrari - had a cutoff point, however, and local organisers were informed of the decision on Tuesday.

"We are ready for Qatar and Abu Dhabi," International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Mohammed Ben Sulayem posted on Instagram.

"We are fully prepared and committed to delivering two outstanding grand prix weekends and a spectacular conclusion to the FIA Formula One world championship," added the Emirati.

"We look forward to welcoming drivers, teams and fans to two iconic circuits for an unforgettable finish to the season."

The decision means the F1 calendar will be 23 rounds and that the Formula Two feeder series will be decided on the track, with Qatar and Abu Dhabi hosting the remaining races.

Brazilian Rafael Camara, who made his Formula One race debut with Haas in his home race at the weekend, leads Red Bull-backed Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov by seven points.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he planned to hold off on new military strikes against Iran for the time being after appeals from ​countries in the region, including from Qatar's prime minister.

Formula One could still cancel the races if the situation flares up, with safety a priority. The next race is in Las Vegas on November 21.