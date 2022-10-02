F1 Singapore Grand Prix records highest attendance in race’s 13-year history

SINGAPORE: This year’s edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has set a new record for the highest attendance in race’s 13-year history, race organisers announced on Sunday (Oct 2).

Tickets for the event have sold out, with about 302,000 fans attending the three-day event. This is the largest attendance since the first night race in 2008 where 300,000 were in attendance.

The last edition of the race, held in 2019, drew 268,000 spectators.

The Singapore Grand Prix was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A contract was signed in January for Singapore to host the F1 Grand Prix for another seven years - the longest extension for the race to date.