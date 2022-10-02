F1 Singapore Grand Prix records highest attendance in race’s 13-year history
SINGAPORE: This year’s edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix has set a new record for the highest attendance in race’s 13-year history, race organisers announced on Sunday (Oct 2).
Tickets for the event have sold out, with about 302,000 fans attending the three-day event. This is the largest attendance since the first night race in 2008 where 300,000 were in attendance.
The last edition of the race, held in 2019, drew 268,000 spectators.
The Singapore Grand Prix was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A contract was signed in January for Singapore to host the F1 Grand Prix for another seven years - the longest extension for the race to date.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Transport Minister S Iswaran said that about half of those who are attending are from abroad while the rest are local.
"I think it's a reflection of the keen interest in our race, its uniqueness and the various elements that we wrap around the race as well. I think it's a very good sign of how things are recovering in Singapore."
He also noted that this has created a "cascading effect" on Singapore's broader economy.
Mr Iswaran added that hotel occupancy rates remain strong, with the average home rates exceeding a historical high of S$440 per night for previous F1 periods, quoting a company that provides hospitality data.
He added that there has been a "significant number" of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) events around the race.
"This has always been the way our Formula 1 has been run to make sure that it goes beyond just the race to a broader business and lifestyle experience. And this year, there have been about 25 MICE events with about 90,000 delegates.
"And that again is a very strong indication of not just the interest in Formula 1 but also the economic activity resuming in Singapore and in particular the MICE event activities resuming," he added.
"In summary, we've had a very strong Formula 1 event this year, the response from the world has been very strong, and you could say Singapore is back on track."
The race will flag off later on Sunday, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in pole position. Formula 1 world championship leader Max Verstappen will start the race in eighth.