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Verstappen wins Singapore sprint after chaotic start in wet conditions
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Verstappen wins Singapore sprint after chaotic start in wet conditions

Verstappen wins Singapore sprint after chaotic start in wet conditions

Max Verstappen leads the pack to win the sprint race at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, taken on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)

10 Oct 2026 06:31PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2026 07:09PM)
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SINGAPORE: Red Bull's polesitter Max Verstappen won a chaotic Singapore Grand Prix sprint on Saturday (Oct 10) after the start was delayed by over 30 minutes due to heavy rain, while nine cars retired, a record for sprint races.

Mercedes' George Russell overtook Verstappen on lap one but the Briton crashed out on the final turn, allowing the Red Bull driver to retake the lead.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen gets first place for the sprint race at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen races down the track during the sprint race at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

Verstappen took the chequered flag ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc while championship leader Kimi Antonelli was gifted fourth place after the two McLarens collided on the final lap.

The race was the first Formula 1 sprint race to be held in Singapore.

Source: Reuters/dc

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Formula 1 Max Verstappen Singapore Grand Prix
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