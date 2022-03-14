Logo
F1 star Hamilton to change name to honour mother
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton appearing on stage at Expo 2020 Dubai. (File photo: AFP/Karim Sahib)

14 Mar 2022 10:22PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 10:26PM)
DUBAI: Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday (Mar 14), as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.

The 37-year-old said that he would add his mother's surname to his - most likely racing as Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier - in a move that would take place "soon".

"My mum's name is Larbalestier and I'm just about to put that in my name," the Mercedes driver said in an on-stage interview at the Expo world fair in Dubai.

"Because I don't really fully understand the whole idea when people get married then the woman loses her name.

"And my mum, I really want her name to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Hamilton said that he was "working on" the name change but that it would not take place before this week's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Larbalastier divorced Lewis' father, Anthony Hamilton, when their son was young, but he lived with his mother until the age of 12.

The Briton, who was pipped to his eighth world title in controversial circumstances at last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was non-committal about his future, saying that he was taking it "one day at a time".

But Hamilton, who took a two-month break from social media before reappearing in February, added: "I've come back to fight for that eighth (title), that's what I'm here for."

Source: AFP/kg

