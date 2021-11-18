Logo
F1 stewards to assess Mercedes review request on Thursday
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 14, 2021 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after winning the race alongside second placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

18 Nov 2021 02:59AM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 02:54AM)
Formula One stewards will hear Mercedes representatives on Thursday to decide whether to grant their request for a review of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix incident between title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Mercedes asked for a review on Tuesday on grounds that significant new evidence had emerged since last Sunday's race at Interlagos.

Red Bull's championship leader Verstappen appeared to force Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton off the track as they jostled for the lead.

The stewards took note of the lap 48 incident during the race but concluded, on the basis of the evidence they had, that no investigation was necessary.

Hamilton eventually passed Verstappen 11 laps later and won the race but Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff felt the Dutch driver should have been handed at least a five second penalty.

The stewards said in a statement on Wednesday that the hearing would determine whether the right of review existed in this case.

The Mercedes team manager and up to three witnesses were required to attend a video conference at 1700 local time (1400GMT) ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

