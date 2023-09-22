F1 stewards accept they erred in not penalising Verstappen

SUZUKA, Japan: Formula One stewards have accepted they erred in not imposing a grid penalty on Red Bull's Max Verstappen for impeding in Singapore qualifying last weekend, and the decision will not serve as a precedent.

Championship leader Verstappen collected two reprimands for three incidents reviewed but escaped any penalty for Sunday's (Sep 17) race at Marina Bay.

Media reports said Matteo Perini, the only one of the four Singapore stewards who is also carrying out the role at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, had recognised the mistake at a meeting with team managers at Suzuka.

An FIA spokesman confirmed the matter was discussed.

Verstappen qualified 11th but was summoned for impeding AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Williams' Logan Sargeant in separate incidents. The former's team, also owned by Red Bull, did not send anyone to the hearing.