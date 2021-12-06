Logo
F2 racers recovering after Saudi race crash
06 Dec 2021 11:39PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 11:34PM)
Formula Two racers Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi escaped serious injury in a Saudi Arabian race crash that put them in hospital at the weekend, they said on Monday.

"I am very grateful that I only broke my heel and have some cuts and bruises," Fittipaldi, grandson of Brazilian double Formula One world champion Emerson, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/enzofitti/status/1467839349614067722.

"I am very happy that Theo is OK. I will be back on track soon and faster than ever."

The pair were transferred to hospital by ambulance and helicopter in Jeddah on Sunday after the start-line crash during the Formula One support race.

French driver Pourchaire, 18, is a member of the Sauber academy and has tested with the Alfa Romeo team run by the Swiss outfit. He is fifth in the F2 standings.

Fittipaldi, 20, is a former member of Ferrari's academy and finished seventh in Saturday's F2 sprint race.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Rohith Nair)

Source: Reuters

