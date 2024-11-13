FA also investigating referee Coote after PGMOL suspension

England's Football Association has launched an investigation into David Coote after the Premier League official was suspended by referees' body the PGMOL for allegedly abusing Liverpool and their former manager Juergen Klopp.

The video, which has not been verified by Reuters, allegedly shows Coote making derogatory comments about the Anfield club and German boss Klopp, who left the Premier League side at the end of last season.

"We are aware of the matter and we are investigating it," the FA said in a statement.

A match official since 2018, Coote was suspended by the PGMOL "with immediate effect pending a full investigation" on Monday.

The 42-year-old has officiated in six matches involving Liverpool, including their last game on Saturday where they beat Aston Villa 2-0.