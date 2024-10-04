Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FA charge Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FA charge Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham

FA charge Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - Olympiacos v West Ham United - Karaiskaki Stadium, Piraeus, Greece - October 26, 2023 Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis is seen before the match REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/File Photo

04 Oct 2024 02:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with misconduct for improper behaviour following his side's Premier League defeat by Fulham over the weekend, England's Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The FA alleged Marinakis behaved improperly around the City Ground tunnel after the final whistle in Forest's 1-0 loss on Saturday.

Marinakis has until Monday to respond to the charge.

Forest's unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended after a lengthy VAR check led to Fulham being awarded a penalty that striker Raul Jimenez converted.

The hosts were further angered when VAR ruled against them in penalty claims involving Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi while they also had a first-half effort by Chris Wood disallowed for offside.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement