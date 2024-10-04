FA charge Forest owner Marinakis with misconduct after defeat by Fulham

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been charged with misconduct for improper behaviour following his side's Premier League defeat by Fulham over the weekend, England's Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The FA alleged Marinakis behaved improperly around the City Ground tunnel after the final whistle in Forest's 1-0 loss on Saturday.

Marinakis has until Monday to respond to the charge.

Forest's unbeaten start to the Premier League season ended after a lengthy VAR check led to Fulham being awarded a penalty that striker Raul Jimenez converted.

The hosts were further angered when VAR ruled against them in penalty claims involving Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi while they also had a first-half effort by Chris Wood disallowed for offside.