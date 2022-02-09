Logo
FA contacts Rooney over claim he wanted to injure opponent in 2006 match
Soccer Football - Championship - Derby County v Hull City - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - February 8, 2022 Derby County manager Wayne Rooney applauds fans after the match Action Images/Molly Darlington

09 Feb 2022 11:37AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:37AM)
The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media reported.

Former Manchester United forward Rooney told the Mail On Sunday that he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he "wanted to hurt someone".

"I changed my studs before the game," Rooney said. "I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone."

"The studs were legal," he added. "They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear."

Rooney and John Terry clashed during the game, with the Chelsea defender receiving treatment.

United lost the match 3-0, with Chelsea winning the league that season.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Source: Reuters

