Guardiola says United a better team than the one City hammered months ago

MANCHESTER: Manchester City face a far different Manchester United than the one they thrashed 6-3 in October, said manager Pep Guardiola, adding that his side have to be at their best in the FA Cup final on Saturday (Jun 3).

Guardiola's City face Erik ten Hag's United in not just an historic first FA Cup final between the Manchester rivals, but the second of three boxes City need to tick in their quest for the treble.

"What Manchester (United) are doing in the last five or six months, they're a completely different team to what we faced at the beginning of the season," Guardiola told a press conference on Friday.

"Finals are all about how you will be in the 90 minutes, in that moment," he added. "It's not what you have done in the past or how good you are. It's one game, so we have to be our best to beat them."

City, who were all but unbeatable in the final weeks of the Premier League season to win their third consecutive title, take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final - the one trophy City have yet to claim - on Jun 10 in Istanbul.

Guardiola said his team are fit and healthy for Saturday's clash at Wembley.

Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish "trained well" in the last two sessions, he said, and Stefan Ortega will keep his place in goal after starting throughout City's FA Cup campaign.