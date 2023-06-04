Guardiola urges City players to seize treble chance

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his players to seize the opportunity of a lifetime after they beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday (Jun 3).

Victory in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup final, secured by Ilkay Gundogan's brace of goals, came hot on the heels of a fifth Premier League title in six seasons under the Spaniard.

Guardiola joined Arsene Wenger and Alex Ferguson as the only managers to win the English double more than once, having also achieved it in the 2018-19 season.

He and his relentless players can now achieve sporting immortality next Saturday in Istanbul against Inter Milan when City can be crowned European champions for the first time and match United's 1998-99 still unique treble under Ferguson.

"We are in a position we will probably never be in again," Guardiola, who has turned City into an unstoppable force since arriving in 2016, winning 11 trophies, told reporters.

"Everything will not be complete if we don't win the Champions League now. We have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be recognised."

City were not even at their best against United in Saturday's Wembley showpiece in which Gundogan scored after 12 seconds - the fastest ever FA Cup final goal.

But they still had too much for a United side who levelled via a Bruno Fernandes penalty and pressed late on but could have few complaints about the final result.