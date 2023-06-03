Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Gundogan double seals FA Cup final win for City over United
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Gundogan double seals FA Cup final win for City over United

Gundogan double seals FA Cup final win for City over United

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after scoring his first goal against Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on Jun 3, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Action Images/Paul Childs)

03 Jun 2023 10:44PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2023 12:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Manchester City moved to within one victory of completing a momentous treble as they beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday (Jun 3) thanks to Ilkay Gundogan's double.

City captain Gundogan entered the record books as he scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history, crashing home an exquisite volley after 12 seconds.

United, seeking to win both domestic cups in the same season for the first time and wreck City's hopes of emulating their own historic 1999 treble, levelled against the run of play when skipper Bruno Fernandes tucked in a 33rd-minute penalty.

But Gundogan restored City's lead with another volley seven minutes after the interval and Pep Guardiola's side resisted late pressure to win the trophy for a seventh time.

The Premier League champions face Inter Milan in next Saturday's Champions League final when victory would see them match United's triple triumph in the 1998-99 season.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

Football Premier League FA Cup Manchester City Manchester United

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.