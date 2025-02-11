FA Cup giant-killers Plymouth draw Man City in fifth round

LONDON : Second tier FA Cup giant-killers Plymouth Argyle drew a fifth round game at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Monday as reward for their shock 1-0 defeat of Liverpool at the weekend.

Holders Manchester United will host Fulham in an all-Premier League clash at Old Trafford while League Cup finalists Newcastle United are at home to top tier rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in another all top flight encounter.

The fifth round matches will be played on the weekend of March 1 and 2.

Last 16 draw:

Preston North End v Burnley

Aston Villa v Cardiff City

Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace v Millwall

Manchester United v Fulham

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town