FA Cup third round draw

LONDON : Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday (matches to be played between Jan. 6-9):

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton Athletic or Stockport County v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth

Derby County v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Brentford v West Ham United

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry City v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic

Oxford United v Arsenal

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City

Bristol City v Swansea City

Hartlepool United v Stoke City

Hull City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United