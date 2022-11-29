FA Cup third round draw

LONDON : Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday (matches to be played between Jan. 6-9):
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion
Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton Athletic or Stockport County v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth
Derby County v Barnsley
Cardiff City v Leeds United
Brentford v West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry City v Wrexham
Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton Town v Wigan Athletic
Oxford United v Arsenal
Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Grimsby Town v Burton Albion
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester City
Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City
Bristol City v Swansea City
Hartlepool United v Stoke City
Hull City v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United
Manchester United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich Town v Rotherham United