Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

FA Cup third round draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

FA Cup third round draw

29 Nov 2022 04:04AM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 04:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday (matches to be played between Jan. 6-9):

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton & Hove Albion

Chesterfield v West Bromwich Albion

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton Athletic or Stockport County v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham Hotspur v Portsmouth

Derby County v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Brentford v West Ham United

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry City v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton Town v Wigan Athletic

Oxford United v Arsenal

Fleetwood Town v Queens Park Rangers

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Grimsby Town v Burton Albion

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City

Bristol City v Swansea City

Hartlepool United v Stoke City

Hull City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury Town v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United

Manchester United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.