FA to investigate spot-fixing allegations over booking of Oxford's Brown

England's football association will investigate reports of spot-fixing surrounding the booking of Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown during the League One side's 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday.

The Daily Mail reported that "the FA have a dossier of evidence regarding supposed corruption, including alleged phone messages before kick off at the Kassam Stadium which claim that Brown would be booked in a betting scam that allegedly cost one bookmaker more than £1,600."

The 24-year-old Northern Ireland defender received a yellow card in the 59th minute of the match after fouling Bukayo Saka with the score 0-0 at the time.

An FA official told Reuters that the governing body was aware of the matter and would investigate.

In a statement on Wednesday, Brown's club said: "Oxford United can confirm that they have been made aware of a specific allegation of irregular betting around our Emirates FA Cup game against Arsenal on Monday evening.

"The club will co-operate fully with any investigation and while this is ongoing, we are unable to make any further comment."

