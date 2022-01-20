Logo
FA looking into Arsenal yellow card amid suspicious betting patterns
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 30, 2021 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

20 Jan 2022 03:14AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 03:53AM)
The English Football Association (FA) is looking into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League match this season amid concerns about suspicious betting patterns, it said on Wednesday.

The Athletic reported bookmakers alerted the FA to unusual betting patterns after the match.

"The FA is aware of the matter in question and is looking into it," the governing body told Reuters in a statement.

Arsenal are fifth in the league on 35 points after 20 matches. They host Liverpool in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

