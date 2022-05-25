Logo
FA not taking action against Vieira for fan altercation at Everton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira acknowledges fans during the lap of appreciation after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley.

25 May 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 11:04PM)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will not be charged by England's Football Association (FA) following his altercation with a fan amid a pitch invasion at Goodison Park last week.

Vieira was confronted by the supporter after his team's 3-2 defeat by Everton and the Frenchman appeared to kick the fan to the ground before being led away.

Both parties declined to make a formal complaint and Merseyside Police declined to file charges after an investigation.

The comeback win over Palace secured Everton's Premier League survival, which led to the home team's fans invading the pitch. The FA and both clubs are still investigating the pitch invasion.

