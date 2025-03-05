FA seeks longer ban for Millwall's Roberts after Mateta horror injury

LONDON : The Football Association has submitted a claim to increase the ban on Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts after his challenge left Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta needing 25 stitches in his left ear, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Roberts dashed out of his goal to deal with a pass forward in the sixth minute of last Saturday's FA Cup tie and collided with Mateta, kicking him in the head.

Initially referee Michael Oliver issued a yellow card but upgraded it to a straight red after watching a VAR review of the incident. Palace chairman Steve Parish described it as the most reckless challenge he had ever seen.

"The FA claims that in the circumstances the standard punishment for this offence is clearly insufficient," the FA said in a statement on X. "Liam Roberts has until Thursday, 6 March, to provide a response."

Roberts will serve a three-match ban for serious foul play and second-tier Millwall said they will fight any extension.

"Millwall acknowledges the FA's statement and will continue to support Liam who has been subjected to horrendous online abuse since Saturday's collision," the club said.

Roberts missed Millwall's home defeat by Bristol City in the Championship on Tuesday but supporters broke out into applause in support of the keeper in the sixth minute.

Frenchman Mateta, who has been in superb form for Palace, received 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital where he was treated for a severe laceration.

"I'm doing well. I hope to be back soon and stronger than ever," Mateta posted on social media.