Fabregas delighted as Como live up to Champions League standard in dream debut

Sept 11 : Italian club Como pulled off a dream debut in the Champions League with a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on Thursday, and manager Cesc Fabregas was happy to see his team live up to the standards of Europe's elite club competition.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder retired at Como in 2023 before joining their coaching staff and becoming manager.

"It was a historic evening for the club and the fans, who will still be talking about it in 10 years’ time," Fabregas told reporters.

"That’s the beauty of football, I hope the fans enjoyed it as much as we did."

Como have seven points from their first three Serie A matches this season and host Parma on Monday.