Facing unique French test makes All Blacks better, says coach Robertson

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson believes his team will have gained long-term benefits from overcoming a France side that offered a unique challenge on Saturday as the All Blacks completed a 3-0 series win over the Europeans.

Robertson's team were forced to fight their way back into the game after a fast start by the tourists to clinch a come-from-behind 29-19 win in Hamilton that ensured the All Blacks swept the series.

"What we take out of it is you've got to play different teams," said Robertson.

"They attack differently to anything in Super Rugby, maybe in world rugby, so you train all week in opposition to try and beat the French, and it's really unnatural.

"We know what's coming, we've got to stop them. And that's what we've learnt again tonight. They start, they get ahead of us, that fills our hunger. But that's test match footie. You never under-assume anyone and we're better for it."

Robertson made 10 changes to the team that started the previous test and the French dominated the opening exchanges to claim a 19-10 lead through back-to-back penalties by scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec.

A try by All Blacks centre Anton Lienert-Brown late in the half reduced the deficit to two points and a strong second-half showing, inspired by replacement Jordie Barrett, led New Zealand to victory.

"We know how important the 23 is and Jordie was just so professional when he came on," said Robertson.

"He made a massive difference for us. Some of that wasn't pretty, we understand that, but there was a hell of a lot of character and effort off the back of a lot of care.

"One thing for us is we've got to get the balance right. Sometimes we can overplay and sometimes we can underplay with our kicking. That's the balance."