Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for Ireland quarter-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for Ireland quarter-final

Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for Ireland quarter-final

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Uruguay - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 5, 2023 New Zealand's Leicester Fainga'anuku REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

13 Oct 2023 12:52AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2023 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : All Blacks coach Ian Foster has kept power winger Leicester Fainga'anuku in his backline for the World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday.

Foster gave Fainga'anuku a runout in New Zealand's last pool game against Uruguay and his fine performance, including a spell in the centres, earned him a start in preference to Mark Telea.

Telea had also breached team protocols this week and Foster said it was a serious enough offence to prevent him from being selected.

Otherwise, Foster brought back all of his big guns with Ardie Savea, Beauden Barrett, Scott Barrett and Aaron Smith all returning to the starting lineup.

In the front row, prop Ethan de Groot returns after suspension and Tyrel Lomax starts at tighthead despite suffering a knee injury against Uruguay.

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Samuel Whitelock, 20-Dalton Papali’i, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown

(This story has been corrected to clarify that Telea was left out for disciplinary actions in paragraph 3)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.