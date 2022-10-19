Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Pakistan Ukraine invasion North Korea Indonesia football match stampede Malaysian elections GE15 climate change COVID-19 Malaysia CNA Explains Wellness
Logo

Sport

Falcao returns to haunt Atletico in 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Pakistan Ukraine invasion North Korea Indonesia football match stampede Malaysian elections GE15 climate change COVID-19 Malaysia CNA Explains Wellness

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Falcao returns to haunt Atletico in 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Falcao returns to haunt Atletico in 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano - Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava in action with Rayo Vallecano's Radamel Falcao REUTERS/Juan Medina

19 Oct 2022 05:12AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 06:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID: Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Tuesday (Oct 18) after Radamel Falcao scored an injury-time equaliser against his former club with an emphatic strike from the penalty spot.

The result left Atletico in third place, two points behind Barcelona and five behind league leaders Real Madrid - who both have a game in hand - while Rayo remain in 10th.

Atletico's hard pressing yielded the opening goal in the 20th minute when Antoine Griezmann pinched the ball in Rayo's defensive third and found Alvaro Morata in the box for the Spaniard to tuck away his fifth goal of the season.

Falcao was often the focus of the visitors' attack but the 36-year-old did not get clear-cut chances to score while Atletico loanee Sergio Camello also went close to scoring against his parent club with a shot that went just wide.

But Rayo received a lifeline in the 90th minute when the referee awarded them a penalty for Jose Gimenez's handball following a quick VAR check.

Falcao, who scored 70 goals for Atletico between 2011-2013, stepped up and scored with aplomb and though the Colombian striker refused to celebrate, his team mates engulfed him as they came away from the Metropolitano with a precious point.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.