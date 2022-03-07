Faletau expects France to challenge Wales in every department

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau believes the days of France imploding under pressure are gone, with the Six Nations leaders showing a new-found consistency heading into Friday’s clash at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The French had a reputation as a side who could fold late on in games, but Faletau says the current squad under coach Fabien Galthie is a much more skilful and resilient selection.

"They’ve got it all really and that is you want to play against, the best," Faletau told reporters on Monday. "I don’t see any weaknesses in their squad. They will challenge you everywhere.

"We have seen that with the form they are in, the players they have got and how they play. It will be a tough challenge for our defence.

"The France we have seen in the last year or so, there haven’t been any implosions, so you have to move away from (thoughts of that) and expect the best France to turn up.

"Friday night is going to be electric in Cardiff, not just the stadium but the whole town."

Faletau has recently returned from a seven-month injury lay-off, but was drafted straight into the Wales squad by coach Wayne Pivac and played in the 23-19 loss to England last time out.

He admits it was a frustrating time on the sidelines due to constant set-backs in his bid to return from an ankle injury sustained on the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa last year.

But the quick recall the squad is a show of faith from Pivac and underlines his importance to the team.

"You do get some confidence knowing you have the backing of the staff here, but you have still got to do a job at the weekend and you have to repay the faith they have put in you," Faletau says.

France head the Six Nations table with three wins from three, while holders Wales have one victory so far.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)