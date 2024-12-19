Famalicao's Zlobin indefinitely sidelined with kidney injury sustained at Braga

Famalicao keeper Ivan Zlobin has been hospitalised and sidelined indefinitely after suffering a kidney injury during Monday's 3-3 draw at Braga, the Portuguese top-flight club said.

Zlobin sustained a grade IV laceration of the renal cortex in his left kidney during the sixth minute of the match and may require surgery, a Famalicao statement said on Wednesday.

The Russian goalkeeper played on despite the injury, but was rushed to hospital after experiencing severe pain hours later, Portuguese media reported.

Former Benfica player Zlobin has made 13 Primeira Liga appearances this season for eighth-placed Famalicao, keeping five clean sheets.