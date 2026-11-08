Fan in hospital after falling through stand in Tromso-Bodo/Glimt game

TROMSO, Norway, Nov 8 : Several fans in the away section of Tromso's stadium fell through a hole in the stand and one person was taken to hospital after his brother landed on him during their Norwegian top-flight match with Bodo/Glimt on Sunday, both clubs said.

The game was stopped just before halftime when Bodo goalkeeper Nikita Haikin called the referee's attention to the incident behind the goal where the away supporters were standing in the pouring rain.

"We were jumping and singing Glimt songs, and suddenly the stand disappeared from under us," Bodo fan Magnus Stoever, whose brother Sigurd was taken to hospital, told Reuters.

The rivalry between Tromso and Bodo is the hottest in northern Norwegian sport and Stoever described what happened.

"We had three or four metres of a free-fall ... I landed on top of my brother, who is quite badly injured," he said.

"I couldn't get in contact with him after the incident, it was like talking to a wall. We were then taken to hospital.

With the game suspended, the remaining Bodo fans were instructed to leave the away section, with Tromso supporters asked to make space for them in other parts of the ground.

"We have had a serious incident in the away stand in connection with the game between TIL and Bodo/Glimt," Tromso said in a statement. "Preliminary information is that a person has fallen through the stands, and is injured."

After consultations between the teams, the Norwegian Football Federation, fans and the police, the game resumed and Bodo's Ola Brynhildsen scored twice to secure a 2-0 win.

That result briefly moved Bodo top of the table but Viking Stavanger thumped KFUM Oslo 5-1 later on Sunday to retake first place on goal difference with four games left.

Bodo paid tribute to their travelling fans on social media, wishing the injured well.

"My brother is in the hospital now under observation, he has a fracture at the back of his ribs, he's in a lot of pain and was very scared when it happened," Magnus Stoever said.

"Tromso have contacted us and apologised for the incident, and also travelled to the hospital to get in touch with Sigurd."