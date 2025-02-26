Fans allowed back on Albert Park track two years after invasion

MELBOURNE : Australian Grand Prix organisers said they have lifted a ban on motor sport fans entering the Albert Park track after the Formula One race in a return to tradition.

The practice of fans being allowed to walk along the track post-race and get up close to drivers on the podium was banned last year following a crowd invasion in 2023.

A large number of fans got onto the track in the closing stages of that race and were able to reach the stranded Haas car driven by Nico Hulkenberg.

Organisers said the "track walk" was back, though, following approval from authorities.

"The track walk is a unique and cherished experience for our fans, and we are very excited to be able to welcome it back for 2025 and have this incredible moment shared around the world," Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Travis Auld said on Wednesday.

Organisers said there would be a range of measures to ensure the track walk would be safe for the F1 season-opener on March 16, including purpose-built barrier gates and increased security.

Organisers said a record 452,055 spectators attended the Australian Grand Prix's four-day race week last year.