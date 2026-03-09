Logo
Fans clash after Celtic beat Rangers in Scotland's 'Old Firm' derby
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Quarter Final - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 8, 2026 Celtic's Auston Trusty celebrates after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Quarter Final - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 8, 2026 Rangers fans with flares in the stands Action Images via REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Quarter Final - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 8, 2026 Celtic fans celebrate on the pitch after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Quarter Final - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 8, 2026 Celtic fans celebrate on the pitch after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - Scottish League Cup - Quarter Final - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 8, 2026 Rangers fans on the pitch after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Lee Smith
09 Mar 2026 01:48AM
GLASGOW, Scotland, March 8 : Celtic and Rangers fans swarmed onto the pitch and hurled flares in ugly clashes at Ibrox stadium on Sunday after the latest "Old Firm" derby between Scotland's biggest rivals.

Celtic won the Scottish Cup quarter-final 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the game ended in a goalless stalemate during regular time in front of 50,000 spectators in a cauldron-like atmosphere at Rangers' stadium in the city of Glasgow.  

With objects being thrown between fans, some of whom masked their faces, police and stewards formed a barrier between the two groups to regain order as players hurried off the field.

The Scottish Football Association condemned the behaviour and promised an investigation. 

For the first time in eight years, Celtic had been given a full allocation of 7,500 tickets for away fans.

The Glasgow derby is one of the oldest and most intense in world football, dating back to 1888. The rivalry has been fuelled by political and religious divisions.

(Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters
