Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Fans in Vancouver shrug off high prices as personal journeys drive World Cup trips
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Fans in Vancouver shrug off high prices as personal journeys drive World Cup trips

Fans in Vancouver shrug off high prices as personal journeys drive World Cup trips

FILE PHOTO: A drone image of Science World, which has been transformed into a 360-degree, 40-metre-diameter re-creation of a match ball ahead of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo

12 Jun 2026 09:27AM (Updated: 12 Jun 2026 09:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, June 11 : Fans arriving in Vancouver for the World Cup are braving steep ticket prices, but some are shrugging off the cost, drawn instead by personal journeys that extend beyond football - from honouring loved ones to sharing the tournament with family.

The global showpiece event, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, started on Thursday with Mexico beating South Africa 2-0 in a feisty clash that produced three red cards. Vancouver hosts its first match on Saturday, when Turkey face Australia in a Group D game.

For some supporters, the trip carries deep personal meaning. A German fan said he chose to visit Vancouver in tribute to his late father, who was fond of the city, even as he acknowledged the rising cost of attending matches.

"We are here to watch Australia against Turkey, and I'm happy to get some tickets," Harold from Germany told Reuters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I paid $150. That's a lot of money for a football match, but I got lucky to get tickets at this price."

"We've been to tournaments in Germany, the World Cup, and the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, and it has always been expensive, but it's getting more and more expensive, and I don't like this, but I think it's a great atmosphere."

LASTING MEMORIES

Australian fan Mark Wright, attending his fifth World Cup with his family, said the expense mattered little compared with the chance to create lasting memories.

The Socceroos have made a habit of qualifying for the global showpiece, reaching the last six editions and advancing to the round of 16 for a second time in Qatar four years ago.

"It wasn't about the cost. I've been to four World Cups now, and it's never about the cost," Wright said. "It's about following my country and my team, and spending time with my family.

"For me, the World Cup is a lifetime memory - doing things that I love, celebrating, watching.

"I think the World Cup makes everywhere better. You see the best version of a country or a city, because people are happy. Generally, the weather decides to be good as well, out of some sort of miracle. But football is life, as they say in (the popular TV show) Ted Lasso, and I think that gives everyone a bit of a feeling, and it improves the city."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement