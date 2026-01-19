Farcical scenes at Cup of Nations final

RABAT, Jan 18 : The Africa Cup of Nations final descended into farcical scenes as Senegal staged a brief walk-off after hosts Morocco were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time at the end of the regulation 90 minutes.

The penalty was awarded after a VAR review by Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala, when Brahim Diaz was rolled to the ground by full back El Hadji Malick Diouf at a corner.

Senegal initially refused to continue playing, with their coach Pape Bouna Thiaw calling them off the field, but captain Sadio Mane persuaded them to return and the spot-kick was taken after a 14-minute delay.

Diaz tried to chip the ball and sent it straight into the arms of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The game went into extra time.

