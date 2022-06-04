Logo
Farke named new Gladbach coach
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Norwich City - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, 2021 Norwich City manager Daniel Farke after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

04 Jun 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 12:10AM)
Borussia Moenchengladbach have hired German Daniel Farke as their new coach on a three-year contract, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday (Jun 4).

Farke, 45, had coached English side Norwich City until leaving the club last November after a string of losses in the Premier League.

In January, Farke was appointed as the new head coach of Russian Premier League team FC Krasnodar but he left club in March without managing any matches following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

"In Daniel Farke, we have been able to sign a coach that fits perfectly to the path that we want to go down as a club," said Gladbach sporting director Roland Virkus.

"We are looking forward to tackling the challenges that lie ahead of us, together with him."

Gladbach parted ways with coach Adi Huetter last month after the club finished the Bundesliga season in 10th place - their worst finish since the 2010-11 campaign.

Source: Reuters

