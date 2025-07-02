Farrell impressed in patches as Lions steamroller Reds

British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell was happy with how his team settled to their task after conceding two early scores as they ran in eight tries to beat the Queensland Reds 52-12 in Brisbane on Wednesday.

As against the Western Force in Perth on Saturday, the tourists had their line breached in the first quarter before dominating the contest and running up the score.

"Impressive in patches again," Farrell said. "We played some nice rugby after we settled down. I think the first 10 minutes, the Reds started pretty well and we'd a few errors on top of one another.

"But I thought we was nice and composed, even though it was a bit stop start for us as far as continuity is concerned. But we ended up playing some nice rugby in the end."

Difficulties can be expected when you are bringing players from four nations together over a short period and issues at the restart, handling errors as well as a couple of scrum penalties will not have pleased Farrell.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park returned from a glute injury that ruled him out of the loss to Argentina and the win over Western Force, however, working well with Finn Russell in what is expected to be the test halves combination.

Once they settled, the Lions looked impressive in attack and defence, holding their opposition scoreless after halftime for the second match in a row.

"We weren't happy with the start of our game," said Farrell.

"I think we started a little bit better in the second half. And I think the quality of the bench and the example that the benches have set in the other two games has been top draw.

"Competition for places, that's what we're after, isn't it? And everyone's got to play right through to the final whistle."

The Lions lost scrumhalf Tomos Williams for the remainder of the tour with a hamstring injury and now have concerns over fullback Elliot Daly, who was replaced with what looked like a wrist injury against the Reds.

The experienced England outside back has been among the better performers in the first three matches of his fourth Lions tour and scored two tries against the Force.