Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji

MARSEILLE, France: Captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points to lead England to a gripping 30-24 World Cup quarter-final victory over Fiji on Sunday (Oct 15) as the Pacific Islanders threatened a huge upset but were ultimately beaten by more experienced opponents.

Centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant scored tries and Farrell was unerring with the boot, including a late drop-goal, as England led 21-10 at halftime and looked in total control of the game for the first 60 minutes before holding off a stern Fijian challenge in the final quarter.

Fiji scored tries through number eight Viliame Mata, prop Peni Ravai and flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu, and will rue three relatively simple shots at goal that were missed, as well as unforced errors that eased the pressure on England.

England reach their sixth World Cup semi-final and will go in search of a fifth final appearance when they meet hosts France or South Africa in the last four. They play later on Sunday in Paris.