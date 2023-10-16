Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji

Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - England v Fiji - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 15, 2023 England's Ben Earl celebrates at the end of the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - England v Fiji - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 15, 2023 Fiji's Levani Botia in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - England v Fiji - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 15, 2023 England's Danny Care in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - England v Fiji - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 15, 2023 Fiji's Samuel Matavesi in action with England's Kyle Sinckler and Manu Tuilagi REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Farrell kicks England to 30-24 win over Fiji
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - England v Fiji - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 15, 2023 Fiji's Lekima Tagitagivalu in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
16 Oct 2023 01:00AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2023 01:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE, France: Captain Owen Farrell kicked 20 points to lead England to a gripping 30-24 World Cup quarter-final victory over Fiji on Sunday (Oct 15) as the Pacific Islanders threatened a huge upset but were ultimately beaten by more experienced opponents.

Centres Manu Tuilagi and Joe Marchant scored tries and Farrell was unerring with the boot, including a late drop-goal, as England led 21-10 at halftime and looked in total control of the game for the first 60 minutes before holding off a stern Fijian challenge in the final quarter.

Fiji scored tries through number eight Viliame Mata, prop Peni Ravai and flyhalf Vilimoni Botitu, and will rue three relatively simple shots at goal that were missed, as well as unforced errors that eased the pressure on England.

England reach their sixth World Cup semi-final and will go in search of a fifth final appearance when they meet hosts France or South Africa in the last four. They play later on Sunday in Paris.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

rugby

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.