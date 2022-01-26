Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Farrell out of Six Nations with new ankle injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Farrell out of Six Nations with new ankle injury

Farrell out of Six Nations with new ankle injury

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - England Training - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 12, 2021 England's Owen Farrell during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

26 Jan 2022 05:54PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 05:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Six Nations championship after suffering an ankle injury, head coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday.

Farrell had surgery on an ankle he injured playing for England against Australia in November then injured the other ankle in training with his club Saracens last week.

Speaking at the official Six Nations launch, Jones said that Farrell would also need surgery on the new injury.

"Massive blow for him personally, but it's a chance for people to step up," Jones said.

Marcus Smith is set to play at flyhalf, though Jones has also recalled George Ford after Farrell's withdrawal.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us