Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Farrell praises Ireland's 'awesome' defence
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Farrell praises Ireland's 'awesome' defence

Farrell praises Ireland's 'awesome' defence

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Wales - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - February 5, 2022 Ireland head coach Andy Farrell during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

06 Feb 2022 01:53AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2022 01:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBLIN : Ireland coach Andy Farrell praised his side's defence as being the best part of their game "by a country mile" on Saturday after they almost kept Wales scoreless in a very comfortable 29-7 Six Nations opening win.

Ireland had already secured a bonus point by the time they sloppily let Taine Basham in for a 75th minute consolation try. Up to that point the injury-hit reigning champions did not come close to crossing the Irish line.

"That was the most pleasing part of our performance. Our defence was awesome and it's something we really pride ourselves on. The best part of our game by a country mile is our defence," Farrell told a news conference.

"We're really pleased with certain aspects of our game but like all first games, there'll be things to work on."

Farrell also singled out Ireland's discipline and said it went beyond just conceding six penalties to Wales' 14 and included his side's "excellent" decision making, particularly in difficult, blustery conditions.

After losing the battle up front just as comprehensively as the penalty count, Wales coach Wayne Pivac and captain Dan Biggar said they must improve their discipline and physicality ahead of next week's visit of Scotland.

"We're better than that today and we know that we're better than that. There's not a huge amount to fix," Biggar said.

"Ultimately Ireland won too many physical collisions."

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us