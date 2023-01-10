Footballer Ilhan Fandi to undergo surgery for torn knee ligament

SINGAPORE: Footballer Ilhan Fandi is expected to be out of action for at least half a year after sustaining a serious knee injury while playing for Singapore in the recent ASEAN Football Federation Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The 20-year-old striker sustained a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament on his left knee and is scheduled to undergo reconstruction surgery on Wednesday (Jan 11), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Tuesday.

He was seen clutching his kneecap after a fall during a group stage match against Vietnam at Jalan Besar Stadium on Dec 30. Despite an attempt to carry on, he limped off just before halftime and was replaced by Shawal Anuar.

In the only other match Ilhan played in the tournament, he scored a goal in a 3-2 win over Myanmar.

The FAS said it would cover all costs related to the surgery, which will be performed by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Lim Jit Kheng.

The FAS described him as "one of Singapore’s top surgeons with extensive experience regarding such surgeries for elite footballers and athletes".

Ilhan is expected to be sidelined for six to nine months post-surgery, as he undergoes rehabilitation.

In December, he completed his transfer to Belgian second division club KMSK Deinze from Albirex Niigata Singapore. He was set to join this month.

“The FAS are currently in discussions with Belgium club KMSK Deinze regarding further plans for Ilhan,” the association said.

“We wish Ilhan a successful surgery and a swift recovery as we look forward to having him back in national colours soon.”