Lions will be ready for rescheduled AFC Asian Cup, safety remains top priority: FAS

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Tuesday (Nov 3) that it would ensure the Lions are well prepared for the rescheduled AFC Asian Cup, which will now begin in December 2027.

"We will continue to build on the team’s progress and provide our players and coaching staff with the support they need to perform at their best at the tournament."

FAS also said it would work closely with the men's national team staff, clubs and other affected stakeholders to manage the impact of the scheduling change and adjust its preparation plans.

"The safety and well-being of our players, coaching staff, officials and supporters remain our foremost priority," it added.

The Lions booked their slot in the Asian Cup lineup in November 2025 after coming back from behind to beat Hong Kong 2-1 to top their qualifying group.

It marked the first time the country qualified for this edition of the tournament on merit.

The 24-team tournament was initially set to kick off in Saudi Arabia in January 2027.

But the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday that the tournament would now take place from Dec 23, 2027, to Jan 21, 2028.

The new dates would be presented to FIFA for approval.

The change was due to "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions", said the organising committee.

The announcement comes after Yemen's Houthi rebels repeatedly attacked sites in Saudi Arabia in October, including a deadly strike on Riyadh's international airport that killed 13 people and forced its closure for about two weeks.

The militant group, which is fighting a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government, has continued to launch attacks on the kingdom, including against airports and other sites.