Lion City Sailors owner Forrest Li set to become FAS president

SINGAPORE: Billionaire tech entrepreneur and Lion City Sailors owner Forrest Li is set to become the president of the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

Li's slate was the only one that qualified for the upcoming FAS election on Apr 28, the association announced on Friday (Apr 18), meaning he will succeed Bernard Tan as its chief.

The team also includes Tampines Rovers chairman Desmond Ong, Hougang United chairman Bill Ng, Sailors general manager Tan Li Yu, Burnley FC chief of staff Sean Bai and national team captain Hariss Harun.

The election, which will take place during an extraordinary congress, involves slate-basis and individual-basis votes.

In the slate-basis vote, a team comprising nine candidates will be elected en bloc, with its leader appointed as FAS president.

Of the other eight members of the team, one will serve as deputy president, four as vice-presidents and three as council members.

An additional six council members will also be proposed and elected individually on Apr 28.

Ong is set to be elected as Li's deputy, with Ng, Tan, Bai and Hariss serving as vice-presidents.

The other three members of Li's team – Sailors executive director Bruce Liang, St Joseph's Institution International chairman Roy Quek and Tasek Academy and Social Services lead manager Arivan Shanmugaratnam – will serve as council members.