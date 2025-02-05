FAS launches new search for clubs to join Singapore Premier League

SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Wednesday (Feb 5) announced that it was resuming its search for clubs to join the Singapore Premier League (SPL) - with local and foreign clubs invited to apply.

Interested parties should submit "comprehensive proposals for participation" in the SPL starting from the 2025/2026 season.

This follows a similar exercise that was conducted at the end of the previous SPL season in 2023, with largely similar requirements, said FAS.

No clubs joined the SPL after the previous exercise although FAS said it had received several applications and gave in-principle approval to one club to take part in the 2024/2025 season. CNA understands the club was Tengah Football Club.

"The shortlisted club entered into a due diligence process, which took longer than expected," FAS said last year.

"Given the tight deadline prior to the commencement of the SPL in May 2024, the club has decided not to contest the 2024/25 season."

"MORE EXCITING SPL"

FAS on Wednesday said it was giving its search a second run as it had received indications of interest following the closure of the previous exercise.

The SPL currently has nine teams and FAS has made clear its "desire to expand the league beyond its present number". In particular, to include private and commercially driven football clubs.

"This increase will make for a more exciting SPL and provide greater avenues for Singaporean footballers to play the game at the highest level in Singapore," said the association.

Through this search, FAS said it "seeks to identify clubs that are prepared to uphold and advance the values of the SPL, contributing to the growth of football in Singapore while offering fans enhanced experiences and competitive football action".