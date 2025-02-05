FAS launches new search for clubs to join Singapore Premier League
SINGAPORE: The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Wednesday (Feb 5) announced that it was resuming its search for clubs to join the Singapore Premier League (SPL) - with local and foreign clubs invited to apply.
Interested parties should submit "comprehensive proposals for participation" in the SPL starting from the 2025/2026 season.
This follows a similar exercise that was conducted at the end of the previous SPL season in 2023, with largely similar requirements, said FAS.
No clubs joined the SPL after the previous exercise although FAS said it had received several applications and gave in-principle approval to one club to take part in the 2024/2025 season. CNA understands the club was Tengah Football Club.
"The shortlisted club entered into a due diligence process, which took longer than expected," FAS said last year.
"Given the tight deadline prior to the commencement of the SPL in May 2024, the club has decided not to contest the 2024/25 season."
"MORE EXCITING SPL"
FAS on Wednesday said it was giving its search a second run as it had received indications of interest following the closure of the previous exercise.
The SPL currently has nine teams and FAS has made clear its "desire to expand the league beyond its present number". In particular, to include private and commercially driven football clubs.
"This increase will make for a more exciting SPL and provide greater avenues for Singaporean footballers to play the game at the highest level in Singapore," said the association.
Through this search, FAS said it "seeks to identify clubs that are prepared to uphold and advance the values of the SPL, contributing to the growth of football in Singapore while offering fans enhanced experiences and competitive football action".
APPLICATION AND EVALUATION PROCESS
The process is divided into three main phases - application, evaluation and renewal.
Application proposals should include an overview of the club, its ownership and management, training facilities, financial plan, player recruitment, including women’s football and youth development strategies, coaching and technical structure for its first, women and youth squads, as well as community and fan engagement plans.
This will also be part of the criteria for the evaluation of the proposals.
Clubs must also demonstrate their commitment to the league's long-term growth and success, said FAS.
It added that clubs must also show proof of financial viability - minimally with the financial capability to sustain the operating expenses of the club for the initial year of participation - as they are not entitled to financial support.
FAS added that the request for proposal is designed to ensure that prospective clubs align with the footballing authority's objectives, including compliance with the SPL and Asian Football Confederation club licensing regulations.
Interested foreign clubs will also be required to provide an endorsement letter from their respective member association, "supporting their intent and application to be considered as a participating team" in the league.
Applicants must submit their proposal by 6pm on Mar 14, 2025.
The SPL - formerly the S League - was officially launched in 1996 with eight local teams.
There are nine clubs currently in the league: Albirex Niigata, Lion City Sailors, Tampines Rovers, Balestier Khalsa, Geylang International, Hougang United, Brunei DPMM, Tanjong Pagar United and the Young Lions.
Albirex - the current champions - announced a shift in policy from being a club with mainly Japanese professionals to one with predominantly Singaporean players.
The league has also over the years seen foreign teams participate in the league, with the first team - Sinchi FC from China - joining in 2003.
Other foreign teams that have participated in the league include Sporting Afrique FC, South Korean Super Reds FC, and Chinese teams Liaoning Guangyuan and Beijing Guoan FC.
Lion City Sailors currently top the league for the 2024/2025 season.